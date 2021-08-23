Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 5:09PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Solomon, or 9 miles southeast of Safford, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, Safford Regional

Airport, York, Three Way, Swift Trail Junction, Guthrie, Mount Graham

and Frye Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 335 and 371.

Route 75 between mile markers 387 and 398.

Route 78 near mile marker 155.

Route 191 between mile markers 100 and 159.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 108.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.