Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 4:03PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles northwest of Bowie, or 19 miles northeast of Willcox, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern

Graham and northeastern Cochise Counties.

This includes the following highways…

Route 191 between mile markers 91 and 106.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 107.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.