Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 300 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Willcox, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northeastern

Cochise County.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 347 and 354, and between mile

markers 357 and 366.

Route 186 between mile markers 331 and 356.

Route 191 near mile marker 88.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.