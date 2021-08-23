Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:37PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northeast of Bisbee-Douglas Airport, moving northwest at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

McNeal.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 near mile marker 380.

Route 191 near mile marker 18.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.