Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 2:13PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 213 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 28 miles south of Willcox,

moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Sunizona.

This includes the following highways…

Route 181 between mile markers 39 and 49, and between mile markers

52 and 54.

Route 191 between mile markers 25 and 50.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.