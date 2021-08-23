Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 1:26PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 126 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bisbee, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

McNeal.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 346 and 352.

Route 191 between mile markers 13 and 23.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.