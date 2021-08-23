Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 1:12PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 112 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles southwest of Portal, or 18 miles southwest of Rodeo, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Rucker Canyon and Paradise.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 399 and 415.

Route 181 between mile markers 59 and 64.

Route 186 between mile markers 358 and 359.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.