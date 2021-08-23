Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 4:55PM MST until August 23 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 4:55PM MST until August 23 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of
Solomon, or 17 miles south of Clifton, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
southeastern Graham and west central Greenlee Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.