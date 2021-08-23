Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 4:37PM MST until August 23 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 4:37PM MST until August 23 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
West central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 515 PM MST.
* At 437 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southeast
of Solomon, or 17 miles southeast of Safford, moving northeast at
15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
southeastern Graham and west central Greenlee Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.