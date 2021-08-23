Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 2:43PM MST until August 23 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

2:43 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 242 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Pearce-Sunsites, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

