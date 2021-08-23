Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 1:50PM MST until August 23 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 149 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hereford, or

near Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista and Hereford.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.