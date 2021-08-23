Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 1:54PM MST until August 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 154 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Cochise County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.