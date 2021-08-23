Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 1:42PM MST until August 23 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 1:42PM MST until August 23 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 445 PM MST.
* At 142 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Cochise County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.