Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 12:11PM MST until August 23 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 12:11PM MST until August 23 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 315 PM MST.
* At 1211 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A rain gage
at the Southwest Research Station recorded 1.2 inches of rain in
one hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Portal and Paradise.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.