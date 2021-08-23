Flood Advisory issued August 23 at 12:11PM MST until August 23 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1211 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A rain gage

at the Southwest Research Station recorded 1.2 inches of rain in

one hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Portal and Paradise.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.