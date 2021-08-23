Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 4:59PM MST until August 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 4:59PM MST until August 23 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 800 PM MST.
* At 459 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Graham County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.