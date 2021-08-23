Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 12:48PM MST until August 23 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 23 at 12:48PM MST until August 23 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Cochise County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.