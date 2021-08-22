Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 6:24PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 623 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Tombstone, or 15 miles southeast of Benson, moving

northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

St. David and Tombstone.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 302 and 315.

Route 82 between mile markers 63 and 67.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.