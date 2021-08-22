Aztecs Volleyball Opens 2021 Season 1-3 at NMMI Classic

Tucson, AZ – No. 13 Pima Volleyball opened its 2021 season on Friday and Saturday playing four matches against NJCAA Division I teams at the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) Classic in Roswell, NM.

Three of those match for the Aztecs were against NJCAA nationally ranked teams. PCC finished the weekend 1-3.

Sophomore Deanna Almaguer led the Aztecs with a combined 33 kills in three matches.

The New Mexico Military Institute Classic was a homecoming for Pima's Deanna Almaguer (11) who hails from Las Cruces, New Mexico (Photo courtesy: Pima Athletics/Raymond Suarez)

Saturday's results:

(No. 14, Div. I) Seward (KS) 3, (No. 13, Div. II) Pima 1 (25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19)

(No. 15, Div. I) Salt Lake (UT) 3, (No. 13, Div. II) Pima 2 (25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 15-6)

Friday’s Results:

(No. 3, Div. I) Snow (UT) 3, (No. 13, Div. II) Pima 0 (30-28, 25-17, 25-17)

(No. 13, Div. II) Pima 3, Vernon (TX) 2 (18-25, 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 15-13)

The Aztecs will play its first home match of the season on Wednesday when they host South Mountain Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. First serve is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Pima Athletics. All rights reserved.