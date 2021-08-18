UNICEF: 540,000 children affected by Haiti quake

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday said it estimates that about 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been affected by the 7.2 earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN said the southwestern departments of Grand'Anse, Nippes and Sud are the most affected departments, where hospitals are overwhelmed.

Officials said the magnitude 7.2 earthquake destroyed more than 7,000 homes and damaged nearly 5,000, leaving about 30,000 families homeless.

Hospitals, schools, offices and churches also were demolished or badly damaged.