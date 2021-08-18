Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 8:16PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 816 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles west of Virden, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Duncan and Franklin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 371 and 385.

Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 387.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.