Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 8:10PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 810 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Clifton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Clifton, Morenci, York, Three Way and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 75 between mile markers 396 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 174.

Route 191 between mile markers 152 and 163.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.