Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 5:20PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 519 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Cutter, or 7 miles southeast of Globe, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Globe and Cutter.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 251 and 263.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 266.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.