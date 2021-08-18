Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 4:39PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 438 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Maricopa, or 11 miles west of Sun Lakes, moving north

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Maricopa, South Mountain Park, Arizona

Mills Mall, Estrella Sailport, South Phoenix, Chandler Fashion Center

Mall, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 155 and 169.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 170 and 171.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.