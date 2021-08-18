Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:41PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 339 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Apache Lake to near Globe. Movement was

east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Torrential rainfall, winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size

hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Lost Dutchman State Park,

Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Superstition Mountains,

Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake,

Inspiration, Roosevelt Estates and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 228 and 269.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 258.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.