Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:03PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

San Tan Valley, or 12 miles southwest of Gold Canyon, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Superior, Gold Canyon,

Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gold Camp, Tumbleweed Park, Magma, San

Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction, Queen

Valley, Kings Ranch, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Boyce Thompson

Arboretum and Higley.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 190 and 228.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 164 and 165.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 30 and 47.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.