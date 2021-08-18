Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 3:02PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 302 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Papago Park, or near Tempe, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction,

Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Roosevelt, East Mesa, Sunflower,

Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round Valley, Tempe

Marketplace, Piestewa Peak Park, Salt River Indian Community, Arizona

State Fairgrounds and Usery Mountain Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 143 and 158.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 196, and between mile

markers 200 and 205.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 9.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.