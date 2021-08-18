Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 2:09PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 209 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Granite Reef Dam, or near Fountain Hills, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Fountain Hills,

Paradise Valley, Sugarloaf Mountain, Ballantine Trailhead, Round

Valley, East Mesa, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Granite Reef Dam,

Falcon Field Airport, Salt River Indian Community, South Phoenix,

Usery Mountain Park and Freestone Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 163.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 198.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 188.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.