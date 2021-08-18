Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 12:26PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1226 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Estrella Sailport, or 17 miles west of Sun Lakes, moving northeast at

15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, South Mountain Park, Tumbleweed

Park, South Phoenix, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Guadalupe,

Firebird Lake and Komatke.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 157 and 169.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 196 and 198.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 162 and 165.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.