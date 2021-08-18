Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 1:19PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 118 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Top-Of-The-World, or 10 miles west of Globe, moving northeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Superior, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Boyce Thompson

Arboretum, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 219 and 246.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 162 and 167.

AZ Route 188 near mile marker 214.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.