Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 5:25PM MST until August 18 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 524 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near South

Mountain Park, or 8 miles southwest of Tempe, moving northeast at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa Riverview Mall, Tempe

Marketplace, Papago Park, Arizona Mills Mall, Downtown Mesa, South

Phoenix, South Mountain Park, Arizona State University, Fiesta Mall

and Sky Harbor Airport.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 166.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 196.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 2.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.