Flood Advisory issued August 18 at 7:51PM MST until August 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over the past several hours. This will cause small

stream flooding along Sabino Creek. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Rises are possible along Sabino Creek with additional water moving

down the creek through the evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sabino Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.