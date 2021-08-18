Flood Advisory issued August 18 at 10:51PM MST until August 19 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 1051 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms earlier this evening with between 1 and 3 inches of

rainfall along Sabino Creek. Therefore, the Small Stream Flood

Advisory for Sabino Creek has been extended.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sabino Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.