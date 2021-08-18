Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 9:26AM MST until August 18 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Telegraph burn scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 130 PM MST.

* At 926 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar.

Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in rapid rises in

Bloody Tanks Wash and Russell Gulch. Both creeks are already

flowing with elevated flows with more rainfall on the way.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Telegraph Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.