Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:09PM MST until August 18 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 609 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Estrella Mountain Park, Estrella

Sailport, Phoenix International Raceway, Estrella Mountain Ranch

and Rainbow Valley.

Runoff from earlier storms may flood low water crossings.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.