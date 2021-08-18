Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 12:35PM MST until August 18 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Woodbury burn scar in…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Reevis Mountain School, low water crossings along J-Bar Road and

Roosevelt Estates.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.