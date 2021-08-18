Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 12:35PM MST until August 18 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 12:35PM MST until August 18 at 2:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Woodbury burn scar in…
Gila County in east central Arizona…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 245 PM MST.
* At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar.
Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Woodbury
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Woodbury Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Reevis Mountain School, low water crossings along J-Bar Road and
Roosevelt Estates.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.