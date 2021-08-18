Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 10:37AM MST until August 18 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 10:37AM MST until August 18 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1037 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar.
Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is already occurring as evidenced by rapid rises in area
washes including Ice House Canyon.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar has resulted in rapid rises in
Ice House Canyon and Kellner Canyon.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Telegraph Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City,
Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.