Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 10:37AM MST until August 18 at 1:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1037 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar.

Between 1.5 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is already occurring as evidenced by rapid rises in area

washes including Ice House Canyon.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar has resulted in rapid rises in

Ice House Canyon and Kellner Canyon.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Telegraph Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City,

Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.