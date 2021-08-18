Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 10:30AM MST until August 18 at 12:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1030 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Woodbury Burn Scar.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flood

waters will be capable of traveling down to Roosevelt Estates. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Upper Campaign Creek. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Woodbury Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Woodbury Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Reevis Mountain School, low water crossings along J-Bar Road and

Roosevelt Estates.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.