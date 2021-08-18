Father and son arrested in Hawaii for using fake vaccine cards to fly

HONOLULU (NBC News) - A father and son from the Mainland are accused of using fake vaccination cards to skirt Hawaii's safe travels program.

The travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport.

Investigators say Norbert and Trevor Chung were in violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands.

Authorities were tipped off by a community member.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term in prison for up to a year.