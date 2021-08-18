4 the Weekend: Celebrate Tucson’s birthday!New
TUCSON (KVOA) - Here are some fun events happening in Tucson this weekend:
Celebration Of All Things Tucson
- WHEN: Friday, August 20th
- LOCATION: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum
- TIME: 6:15 PM
- TICKET: Free
- More details, click here.
Goat Yoga
- WHEN: Saturday, August 21st
- LOCATION: Udall Park
- TIME: 8am
- TICKET: $25
- More details, click here.
Prickly Pear Harvest
- WHEN: Saturday, August 21st
- LOCATION: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
- TIME: 7-10:30am
- TICKET: $55
- More details, click here.
The Mavericks: 'En Español' World Tour
- WHEN: Thursday, August 19th
- LOCATION: Fox Theater
- TIME: 7:30PM
- TICKET: $42.50-72.50
- More details, click here.