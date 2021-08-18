Skip to Content

4 the Weekend: Celebrate Tucson's birthday!

6:07 pm

TUCSON (KVOA) - Here are some fun events happening in Tucson this weekend:

Celebration Of All Things Tucson

  • WHEN: Friday, August 20th
  • LOCATION: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum
  • TIME: 6:15 PM
  • TICKET: Free
  • More details, click here.

Goat Yoga

  • WHEN: Saturday, August 21st
  • LOCATION: Udall Park
  • TIME: 8am
  • TICKET: $25
  • More details, click here.

Prickly Pear Harvest

  • WHEN: Saturday, August 21st
  • LOCATION: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
  • TIME: 7-10:30am
  • TICKET: $55
  • More details, click here.

The Mavericks: 'En Español' World Tour

  • WHEN: Thursday, August 19th
  • LOCATION: Fox Theater
  • TIME: 7:30PM
  • TICKET: $42.50-72.50
  • More details, click here.
Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 5 p.m.

