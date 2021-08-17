Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:46PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

San Carlos, or 20 miles east of Globe, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Carlos and Peridot.

This includes AZ Route 70 between mile markers 260 and 271.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.