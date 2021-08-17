Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 2:05AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 204 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Sells to 9 miles south of Three Points.

Movement was south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Arivaca, Topawa, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Vamori, Cowlic,

Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields, Sasabe, Fresnal Canyon,

Artesia, Hashan Chuchg, Arivaca Lake, Ali Molina, South Komelik, Itak

and Ruby.

This includes the following highways…

Route 86 between mile markers 109 and 122.

Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 34.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.