Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 1:18AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 117 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Avra Valley, or 16 miles southwest of Marana, moving

southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Picture

Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa Rosa Ranch, Pan Tak and Silver

Bell.

This includes the following highways…

Route 86 between mile markers 124 and 152.

Route 286 between mile markers 32 and 45.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MST for

southeastern Arizona.