Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:33PM MST until August 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:33PM MST until August 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 732 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan
Air Force Base, moving northeast at 10 mph. There have been multiple
reports of wind damage.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,
Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Sabino
Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Rita Ranch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.