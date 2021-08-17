Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 7:18PM MST until August 17 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 800 PM MST.

* At 718 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan

Air Force Base, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,

Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Rita Ranch.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.