Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 12:09AM MST until August 17 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 12:09AM MST until August 17 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1209 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station to near
Cotton Center to near Gila Bend to 9 miles southwest of Big Horn to
near Kaka, moving southwest at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella, Palo
Verde, Big Horn, Cotton Center, Liberty, Estrella Sailport, Estrella
Mountain Park, Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station, Estrella
Mountain Ranch and Bosque.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 100 and 173.
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 41.
AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 16, and between mile markers
119 and 153.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.