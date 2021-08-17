Flood Warning issued August 17 at 7:27PM MST until August 18 at 1:45AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 145 AM MST Wednesday.

* At 727 PM MST, Heavy rainfall from the early morning hours

continues to lead to excessive flow on the Vamori Wash. At 7:30 PM

MST the gauge at Kom Vo reported 9.87 feet. Highway 21 bridge may

be impassable.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Cruz.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Gu Vo Wash, Hali Murk Wash, San Simon Wash and Vamori Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.