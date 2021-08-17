Flood Warning issued August 17 at 12:51PM MST until August 17 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 945 PM MST Tuesday.
* At 1251 PM MST, emergency management reported flows in the Greene
Wash resulting in the closure of Sunland Gin Rd south of Arizona
City. Continued runoff from last night’s storms and any additional
rainfall today will lead to continued flooding in the warned area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chui-Chu, Shopishk and East Chui-Chu.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.