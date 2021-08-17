Flood Warning issued August 17 at 12:40PM MST until August 17 at 5:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 515 PM MST.

* At 1240 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated elevated to flooding flow

through the Brawley Wash from heavy rain overnight. At Noon MST

the gauge at Three Points had fallen to 10.6 feet. Downstream,

Brawley Wash at Milewide Rd was up to 5.3 feet, with the flood

wave reaching the Santa Cruz river in Pinal county by late

afternoon. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.