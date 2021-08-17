Flood Warning issued August 17 at 10:55AM MST until August 17 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST Tuesday.

* At 1055 AM MST, Heavy rainfall over the past 12 hours continues to

lead to excessive flow on the Vamori Wash. At 10:45 AM MST the

gauge at Kom Vo reported 10.2 feet. Highway 21 bridge may be

impassable.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Santa Cruz, Kom Vo, Highway 21 bridge.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.