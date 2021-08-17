Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 2:24AM MST until August 17 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 2:24AM MST until August 17 at 5:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 AM MST.
* At 224 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5
and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sells, Topawa, Pisinemo, San Miguel, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells,
Gu Oidak, Vamori, San Simon, Cowlic, Fresnal, Choulic, Newfield,
Coldfields, Sasabe, No:ligk, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village, Fresnal
Canyon and Artesia.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.